Two murder arrests after woman's body found in Sheffield flat
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a Sheffield flat.
Officers discovered the body after they forced entry to the property in Skelton Close on Monday morning.
The woman has not yet been formally identified and a post-mortem examination will take place later on Tuesday, police said.
A man and a woman, in their 40s and from the Woodhouse area, were arrested on Monday and remain in custody.
Det Ch Insp Andy Knowles said there would be an extra police presence in the area over the next few days.
"We have now made two arrests in connection with our investigation, and we continue to appeal to anyone who may have any information about the events leading up to the discovery of the woman's body to reach out to us," he said.
"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone living locally who may have seen, heard or noticed anything suspicious over the last few weeks.
"If you do have information, please don't hesitate to speak to officers out and about on duty."
