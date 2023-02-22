Rotherham: Libraries begin self-service trial
A self-service system is to be introduced at two libraries in South Yorkshire.
Mowbray Gardens Library and Brinsworth Community Library in Rotherham will open on a self-serve basis at times when they would normally be closed.
Customers will be able to borrow and return books, pick up reservations and use computers outside of normal hours.
Officials said later opening hours would be introduced while the new service operated for a trial period.
A spokesperson for the council said library users would also be able to log on to public wi-fi and "relax in a warm space".
Councillor David Sheppard, cabinet member for social inclusion at Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, said while many other councils were having to close libraries he was "delighted to introduce a new service" which would "enhance" the library offer and made libraries "accessible to our residents for more hours each week".
