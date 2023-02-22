Rotherham man to stand trial over alleged child sex offences
- Published
A Rotherham man is to stand trial over child sex abuse allegations.
Neil Cawton, 67, of Princes Street, is charged with nine offences said to have been committed against four schoolgirls between 2006 and 2012.
He pleaded not guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday to four counts of sexual activity with a child, four of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, and one count of assaulting a child aged under 13.
His trial is scheduled for 13 November.
Mr Cawton was charged as part of the National Crime Agency's Operation Stovewood, an investigation into allegations of child sex abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
