Two more arrests in Sheffield flat death murder inquiry
- Published
Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a Sheffield flat.
The body of Sarah Brierley was discovered after police forced entry to the property in Skelton Close on Monday morning.
A post-mortem examination found the 49-year-old died from serious head injuries, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force said a 39-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Sheffield, were arrested on Wednesday.
A 42-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder, have now been released on bail.
Detectives investigating the case have renewed an appeal for information.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.