Pedestrian, 26, hurt in Rotherham collision dies in hospital
A pedestrian has died in hospital four days after being hit by a car.
The 26-year-old suffered head and chest injuries when he was struck by a black Audi A6 in Swinston Hill Road, Dinnington, at 21:50 GMT on Friday.
He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries on Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force said the driver of the car remained at the scene to assist with inquiries. Officers have appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward.
