Sarah Brierley: Man and woman charged with murder over Sheffield death
- Published
Two people have been charged with the murder of a woman found dead in a flat in Sheffield.
The body of Sarah Brierley was discovered by police at the flat in Skelton Close on Monday.
David Scott, 39, and Zoe Clarke, 38, both of Woodhouse, Sheffield, have been charged with the 49-year-old's murder and remanded in custody, South Yorkshire Police said.
Both are due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Mr Scott has also been charged with robbery and fraud in connection with incidents on 5 February, police added.
Ms Brierley died of serious head injuries, a post-mortem examination found.
A 42-year-old man and 44-year-old woman, both arrested on Monday, have now been released on bail.
Senior investigating officer Andy Knowles said: "We are continuing our inquiries at pace to ensure that every piece of detail surrounding Sarah's death is obtained and investigated.
"I continue to appeal that anyone with information about Sarah's death gets in touch."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.