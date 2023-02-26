Sheffield Parkway: Four people injured as taxi struck in hit-and-run
Four people have been injured, one critically, after a car crashed into a taxi on a dual carriageway in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said a Mercedes GLA hit a stationary taxi on the city-bound A57 Sheffield Parkway at 01:24 GMT on Sunday.
All four were taken to hospital, and a woman in her 20s remains there in a critical condition.
The Mercedes driver fled the scene and has not yet been found, police added.
The critically-injured woman was a passenger in the same vehicle.
Sheffield Parkway had been closed in both directions while police investigated the crash, but the road has now reopened.
