Man arrested after Sheffield taxi struck in suspected hit-and-run
A man has been arrested in connection with a suspected hit-and-run crash in South Yorkshire.
Five people were taken to hospital after a Mercedes hit a stationary taxi on the A57 Sheffield Parkway at about 01:25 GMT on Sunday, police said.
One of those injured, a woman in her 20s, was in a critical condition.
The Mercedes driver was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop, according to South Yorkshire Police.
He had left the scene before officers arrived, a force spokesperson said.
The critically-injured woman was a passenger in the Mercedes, the spokesperson added.
A second passenger in the Mercedes received serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, while three other people, including the driver of the taxi, were not seriously hurt, they said.
Sheffield Parkway was closed in both directions while police investigated the crash, but the road has since reopened.
A 53-year-old woman was later arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, but had since been released on bail, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force has appealed for anyone with information, or dashcam footage, to get in touch.
