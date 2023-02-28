Teachers' strike: Yorkshire and Humber staff join walkout
- Published
Teachers across Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire have joined strike action in a dispute over pay and conditions.
Members of the National Education Union (NEU) are taking industrial action on 28 February, 1 March and 2 March.
Thousands of teachers and supporters are also expected to attend a rally and march in Leeds city centre later.
Unions are calling for above-inflation increases and want extra money for schools to ensure pay rises do not come from existing budgets.
The Department for Education (DfE) said it wanted "formal talks on pay, conditions and reform", ahead of the latest strike days - but only if the NEU called them off.
National walkouts are also planned for 15 and 16 March.
'Something has to change'
Russ Ballinger, Regional Secretary of the NEU Yorkshire & Humber, said: "Despite a full month to come to the table with concrete proposals on pay, Gillian Keegan [education secretary] has done nothing to resolve our dispute.
"Gillian Keegan has called a series of meetings with education unions in recent weeks, but her latest proposal was to meet only on the condition that we call off strikes. In the absence of anything for us to take to membership for consideration, we are unable to agree to these demands," he added.
According to the NEU, there will be picket lines across the region, including in Hull, North Lincolnshire, Calderdale and East Riding, as well as in Richmond, North Yorkshire, Rishi Sunak's own constituency.
More than half of schools in England closed or partially closed in the first NEU strike on 1 February.
At the time, Matt Perry, head teacher at Halifax Academy, said: "There's been such drastic funding cuts in education, staff are on their knees and something has to change."
Neil Renton, head teacher at Harrogate Grammar, said schools were also struggling to recruit and keep teachers as a result of pay issues.
Fast forward to Tuesday, and Greg - a 32-year-old project manager from Sheffield - said his daughter Daisy, 12, and son Harry, seven, would both be off school as a result of the strike.
However, he said he saw the decision to strike as a "last resort" for teachers and he was in support of them "getting paid fairly".
He said he regularly worked from home already and his wife, Helen, a marketing manager for a food and drinks company - had also arranged to work from home for the day.
"It'll be relatively easy for us, thankfully, we can both work from home," Greg said.
"They might spend more time looking at screens than we would normally like them to but it's a bit of a one-off.
"I'm sure for others who don't have the option to work from home it will impact them far more," he added.
'minimise impact'
Oakfield School in Hull is a day and residential school for pupils aged between 11 and 16 who have social, educational and mental health difficulties, head teacher Rachel Davies, said "I assume all of my teaching staff will be unavailable, we have plans to manage that. That's a luxury that I have because of the relationships we have with the families."
Ms Davies added despite the school partially closing they have a "full day of curriculum planning in place" and are "working to minimise impact on the children".
Ms Davies said parents "understood the rationale" behind the strike action and the school will "support families and children as a matter of course".
This row over pay in England reached a total standstill last week.
The government said it wanted to move to formal talks, but only if the NEU called off this week's strikes.
The NEU, meanwhile, said it would consider calling off the strikes, but only if the government improved its offer for teacher pay rises.
That didn't happen - and so here we are.
Most teachers received a 5% pay rise this year, and last week the government suggested they get another 3% pay rise from September.
But the NEU argues this is not enough to keep up with the cost of living, especially since teacher salaries in England fell by an average of 11% in real-terms between 2010 and 2022, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.
Nearly two weeks will pass between strikes this week and the next national walkout on 15 March - so teachers, pupils and parents will have to stay tuned.
