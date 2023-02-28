Cheltenham Festival: Horse racing trophy found after Sheffield raid
- Published
A famous horse racing trophy stolen during a break-in at a silversmiths in Sheffield has been recovered, according to police.
The Grand Annual Steeple Chase cup was being worked on in the city ahead of next month's Cheltenham Festival.
It was taken along with other items during a burglary at Camelot Silverware, in Gibraltar Street, at about 18:00 GMT on 2 February.
South Yorkshire Police said the trophy had been recovered on Tuesday morning.
A valuable trophy which was being worked on ahead of the Cheltenham Festival and was taken during a burglary at Camelot Silverware on Gibraltar Street earlier this morning has now been recovered.— South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) February 28, 2023
Thank you to all who shared our appeal. pic.twitter.com/KmGiUKTLb1
The two-mile (3.2km) race over 14 fences is one of the oldest in UK horse racing, starting in 1834.
The Cheltenham Festival will take place from 14 March to 17 March 2023.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.