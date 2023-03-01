Barnsley shooting victims were 'wrongly targeted' - police
Two people injured in a shooting were "wrongly targeted", police believe.
Officers were called to a property in Wombwell, Barnsley, at about 21:20 GMT on Tuesday.
South Yorkshire Police said the victims, a man and a woman, were hit by glass from French doors shattered by gunfire.
Both victims were taken to hospital where they were treated for minor cuts to their faces and legs, the force said. They have since been discharged.
Det Ch Insp Ben Wood, leading the investigation, said: "We believe this property was wrongly targeted, which makes this incident even more terrifying for those inside. Our detectives and other teams have been working at speed to determine who the offenders might be.
"We know there will be wider community concern, so we are increasing high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance.
"If you were in the area at the time and saw anything which may help, if you were driving nearby at the time and saw a vehicle matching the description leaving the area, or if you have CCTV footage which may have caught the incident taking place, we'd like to hear from you."
The force said witnesses described a dark-coloured Renault Megane approaching the property, with one person - thought to have been wearing a balaclava - getting out of the car. The driver stayed in the vehicle, it added.
