Mexborough man hit by BMW was assaulted earlier, police say
- Published
A man left seriously injured after being hit by a car had earlier been assaulted, police have said.
Emergency crews were called to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a blue BMW on Wath Road, Mexborough, shortly before 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.
South Yorkshire Police said there were reports the 34-year-old victim had been assaulted earlier that evening.
The force said it was keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.
