Men injured in Heeley hit-and-run and stabbing

Two men have been injured in a hit-and-run and a stabbing in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said it was investigating the circumstances of the violence in View Road, Heeley, on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to reports of a man being injured in a hit-and-run just before 18:00 GMT. While at the scene, they learned a second man had been stabbed, the force said.

Both victims were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

A police spokesperson said: "An investigation is now under way to ascertain what happened and how the men came about their injuries."

A witness claimed the men were hurt during a fight involving up to 20 people.

They told The Star newspaper the person who carried out the stabbing had been attempting to flee as a passenger in a car when a pursuer was run over.

No arrests have been made.

