M1 motorway in South Yorkshire closed after crane fire
Part of the M1 motorway on the border of Derbyshire and South Yorkshire has been closed because of a crane fire.
Both sides of the carriageway between junctions 30 and 31 were closed after the blaze started at about 13:05 GMT.
National Highways said the road was expected to remain shut for several hours due to the "protracted operation" by fire crews to put out the blaze.
It has led to queues of traffic about four miles (6.5km) long and a diversion route is being put in place.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue tweeted it was working with Derbyshire crews to tackle the fire "as quickly as possible".
