Paddy Graham: Watch Sheffield skier in action in home city
- Published
When snow hit Sheffield recently, city-born professional skier Paddy Graham took full advantage.
The top freeskier was filmed performing tricks, including daring backflips and sprints, with the city's landmarks in the background.
Afterwards, the 35-year-old said: "It was just amazing to do what I do full-time, in my home town in real snow.
"I just wanted to experience the city with this winter feeling. We even got to make a jump."
Mr Graham, who learned his skills on the dry slopes at the former Sheffield Ski Village in Parkwood Springs, described it as "a really nice experience".
He added: "I hope everyone enjoyed the snow as much as I did."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.