Sheffield Wednesday's away capacity reduced after safety review
The capacity in Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium away end has been cut after a review into complaints of overcrowding by visiting supporters.
Newcastle United fans raised safety concerns during an FA Cup third round tie on 7 January.
There were 4,500 Newcastle fans in the Leppings Lane End for the game.
Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died after a crush at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough.
According to the Reuters news agency, footage on social media from the game showed congestion around the exit to the tunnel in the Leppings Lane End, with a number of Newcastle fans claiming there was a lack of stewarding before kick-off.
Concerns were also raised with Sheffield City Council about fans being directed through the wrong turnstiles.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The city council reviewed the match with co-operation from Wednesday and overseen by the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA), the government's adviser on safety at sports venues.
The review found the number of fans in the Lower and Upper West Stands at the Leppings Lane End were below the numbers permitted under the safety certificate.
However, Sheffield City Council confirmed to Newcastle that as a result of the review, the Upper West Stand capacity has been reduced from 3,200 to 2,400 and the Lower West Stand capacity from 1,500 to 1,300.
In a response posted on Newcastle United's website on Monday, Sheffield City Council said it had attached the minutes of the Safety Advisory Group (SAG) meeting on 20 January, which had reviewed the match.
Regarding capacity reduction, we can advise that "the Upper West Stand now has a further reduced capacity of 2,400 (down from 3,200 as a result of the recent review) for a stand with a holding capacity of 4,194".
"The Lower West Stand now has a further reduced capacity of 1,300 (down from 1,500 as a result of the recent review) for a stand with a holding capacity of 2,366," the authority said.
The Hillsborough disaster occurred during an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.
