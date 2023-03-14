Barnsley man jailed for violent knife attack on sisters
- Published
A man who attacked two sisters in an assault police described as "the stuff of nightmares" has been jailed for 12 years.
David Fairweather punched, choked and stabbed the women at one of their homes in Barnsley after he had been invited for a Christmas drink in 2021.
Police said he only stopped when one of the women's two young sons came downstairs and called 999.
The 44-year-old admitted wounding and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court.
Fairweather, formerly of Princess Street, Barnsley, admitted two counts of section 18 wounding following the incident in Cudworth on 12 December 2021.
On Monday, he was ordered to serve 12 years in jail plus four years on licence.
'Horrendous ordeal'
Det Sgt Becky Robinson, investigating, said: "The two sisters have been left with life-changing physical and psychological injuries, while the two little boys who watched their mum slip out of consciousness are also receiving ongoing support.
"Even as experienced detectives, there are some cases which will stay on your mind for a very long time to come - and this is one of them. This horrendous ordeal was the stuff of nightmares."
South Yorkshire Police said Fairweather began the unprovoked attack by punching and choking the younger sister, whose house they were in.
When the older sister intervened, Fairweather continued his assault on both the women.
He grabbed a knife from the kitchen drawer and slashed the younger sister's face and arms, punched her to the floor and stabbed her twice, police said.
The older sister then lay on top of her sibling to shield her from Fairweather, but she was stabbed three times and left so badly injured she had to remain in hospital for treatment for almost five months.
'Unimaginable situation'
The boys, aged eight and nine, then came downstairs and found their mother and aunt bleeding on the kitchen floor.
Their mother was able to tell the boys to phone the police before she became unresponsive.
Det Sgt Robinson said: "Both boys were simply heroic. The nine-year-old boy told Fairweather he was phoning the police and to get out, which caused him to flee the address.
"Despite the unimaginable situation, he was able to give enough detail for police and ambulance crews to attend the address quickly and both victims were rushed to hospital."
Fairweather was later found hiding in a nearby churchyard.
The younger sister was discharged from hospital the following day, but the older woman was treated for serious injuries to her liver, lung, bowel and bladder.
Both women were left with permanent scarring to their arms, legs and faces, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Following Fairweather's sentencing, Det Sgt Robinson said: "While nothing can heal their trauma, I am satisfied with today's sentence and the knowledge Fairweather will be exactly where he belongs for many, many years to come."
