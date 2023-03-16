Sheffield Wednesday appeal against away capacity reduction
Sheffield Wednesday has appealed against a decision to lower capacity in Hillsborough stadium's away end.
Newcastle United fans raised safety concerns during an FA Cup third-round tie on 7 January.
Capacity in the Leppings Lane End was reduced from 4,700 to 3,700, after a review by Sheffield City Council.
Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died as a result of a crush in the Leppings Lane End at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.
Following complaints from Newcastle fans, the council review found Wednesday had not breached its safety certificate.
It also found the number of fans in the Lower and Upper West Stands was below the capacity permitted.
During the review the club voluntarily offered to reduce the capacity for last month's sold-out League One fixture against Plymouth and since there was no breach, is now challenging the council's decision to enact that until the end of the season.
'Eyewitness accounts'
The review was prompted by a post on social media which included an image taken nine minutes before kick-off in the Newcastle game which purported to show "fans in distress and a lack of stewarding".
However, evidence from matchday records revealed no reports of CCTV footage showing spectators in distress as recorded by event control, and stewarding numbers were in excess of safety certificate requirements.
After the council contacted the Newcastle United Supporters' Trust, about 50 travelling supporters offered their accounts of what happened on the day.
On Thursday, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: "With those eyewitness accounts, they should be encouraged to listen to that feedback because it is only the supporters that are living that experience.
"Anything that can help the long-term success and safety of matchday experiences of the supporters is crucial, so we need to gather those findings and try to implement the changes that improve it."
A Wednesday spokesperson said the club would "continue to liaise with all relevant parties."
