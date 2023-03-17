Lord Ahmed: Peer's prison sentence cut by appeal court
The Court of Appeal has cut the jail term given to former Labour peer Lord Ahmed of Rotherham for sexually abusing two children in the 1970s.
Ahmed was convicted, under his birth name Nazir Ahmed, of trying to rape a young girl and sexually assaulting a boy under 11.
He was jailed for five years and six months at Sheffield Crown Court in February 2022.
Three Appeal Court judges have reduced the term to two years and six months.
Lord Burnett, the Lord Chief Justice; Lord Justice Holroyde and Lord Justice William Davis concluded the original trial judge Mr Justice Lavender "fell into error" when passing sentence.
Their decision followed a hearing in London in January.
Ahmed had challenged Mr Justice Lavender's sentencing decision and the appeal judges made a ruling in his favour.
They said the fact that Ahmed was a child when he committed offences had to be taken into account.
During his original trial, the court heard the abuse happened in Rotherham when Ahmed was a teenager.
He had attempted to rape the girl on two occasions when he was aged about 16 or 17 and she was much younger.
The attack on the boy also happened during the same period.
Ahmed was found guilty of two counts of attempted rape against the girl and a serious sexual assault against the boy.
