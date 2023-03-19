Rotherham shooting: Man in hospital with multiple gunshot wounds
- Published
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot multiple times in a Rotherham street.
The man in his 20s was found on Winifred Street with gunshot wounds to his back and leg just after 14:30 GMT on Saturday, police said.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested following the incident on suspicion of attempted murder.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.
Det Sgt Janine Broughton said she was aware the shooting would be concerning to the local community.
"We have an increased police presence in the area while officers conduct their inquiries and I urge you to speak to the them if you have any concerns," she added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.