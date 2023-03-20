Simon Wilkinson: Man admits beating neighbour to death in Sheffield
- Published
A man has admitted murdering his neighbour in what police called a "prolonged and brutal" attack on the street where they lived in Sheffield.
A number of witnesses saw Andrew Hague, 31, beat 50-year-old Simon Wilkinson to death on Fox Hill Road last August.
They called emergency services, but when they arrived Mr Wilkinson was found to have suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.
Hague was remanded in custody at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.
He is due to be sentenced on 9 May.
South Yorkshire Police said at the time of the attack, on 2 August 2022, witnesses identified Hague as the man responsible and he was arrested at his home nearby.
Det Insp John Fitzgibbons, who led the investigation, said: "A number of people in the local area called police after witnessing this prolonged, brutal and unprovoked assault.
"What they saw, and indeed what the officers who first responded to this incident saw, was traumatic.
"A post-mortem examination found that Mr Wilkinson died as a result of head and facial injuries, from repeated severe blows.
"The help our officers received from the community was invaluable and Hague was brought into police custody a short time afterwards."
He added: "My thoughts are with Mr Wilkinson's family as they continue to mourn the loss of their loved one.
"I hope that they can take some solace in knowing that Hague will face a significant time in custody for his unforgivable actions."
