Richard Dentith stabbing: Boy, 17, detained for 14 years for murder
A teenage boy who stabbed to death a father after he walked past him in the street has been detained for 14 years.
Yaqeen Arshad, 17, chased and killed Richard Dentith, 31, in Burngreave, Sheffield, in April last year.
Mr Dentith, originally from Manchester, bled to death from a stab wound to his arm following the attack in Grimesthorpe Road.
His family said they took "no comfort" from his killer's sentencing for murder at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.
"It's another young man's life lost and probably another family's life in turmoil," said Mr Dentith's father Alan.
Arshad, of De La Salle Drive, Burngreave, was convicted of murder on Friday.
During his trial, the jury watched CCTV footage of the teenager chasing and attacking Mr Dentith after he passed the boy and an older friend at a bus stop.
Sentencing Arshad, Judge Sarah Wright said: "For some reason as Richard Dentith made his way down the hill you pursued him, running after him armed with a knife.
"You clearly deliberately thrust the knife into and indeed through his arm, possibly then making contact with his chest."
Mr Dentith ran away but was again chased by the teenager, who continued trying to attack him, the court heard.
After managing to escape, Mr Dentith collapsed at the doors of Earl Marshall Guest House. The knife had severed an artery and he suffered catastrophic blood loss.
Mr Dentith's former partner, Nicole Flannery, said his death had traumatised their seven-year-old son.
"He is starting to understand that he will never see his father again," she said in a statement read out in court by prosecutor Richard Thyne. She told the court Mr Dentith would be "heartbroken to see how much" his son missed him.
Mr Dentith's father said his son had been a "hard-working, caring father, a skilled sportsman and a talented chef" whose "three loves in life" were his young son, Manchester United and cooking food.
He added his son had faced "many obstacles in life" and "struggled at times" but seemed in high spirits and had been planning a birthday present for his child the day before his "senseless" death.
The judge concluded Arshad's culpability in the murder was reduced by a borderline development disorder which meant he had the intellectual functioning of the average eight-year-old child and made him vulnerable to exploitation and influence.
Arshad can be identified for the first time after the judge lifted an anonymity order which had been imposed due to his age.
