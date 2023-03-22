Four rescued from Sheffield Parson Cross house fire
Four people have been rescued from a house fire in Sheffield.
Emergency services were called to a property on Wordsworth Avenue in Parson Cross after the blaze broke out at about 21:00 GMT on Tuesday evening.
The four were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening, South Yorkshire Police said.
Officers are working with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to establish the cause of the blaze.
