Covid memorial sculpture to be unveiled in Sheffield
A permanent memorial to those who died with Covid-19 and the unsung workers of the pandemic is set to be unveiled in Sheffield later.
The stainless steel sculpture representing a willow tree was chosen out of 14 entries after Sheffield City Council asked for submissions.
The artwork, by George King, is being installed in Balm Green Gardens.
Officials said it was a "meaningful" tribute to those who died, as well as to key workers.
Mr King, an architect and sculptor, said he hoped that people would be proud of the final piece, which had been "made in Sheffield for the people of Sheffield".
"It's an honour to have been selected to create this sculpture and it's a big responsibility," he said.
"Covid affected everyone, and we have taken this project seriously to reflect people's experiences," he added.
Talking about the design, Mr King said: "A willow has a strong trunk, which symbolises how people worked together to create the strength needed at such a difficult time."
The artwork is due to be unveiled by local dignitaries, including council leader Terry Fox, at about 13:00 GMT on Thursday.
Mr Fox previously said: "Covid was difficult for everyone in all sorts of ways, but for some people its effects will last a lifetime."
He will be joined by other speakers who will share stories about how they were affected by Covid.
Visitors will be also able to attach messages and ribbons to the tree.
