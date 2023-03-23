Doncaster student says mum's kidney donation changed his life
A student from Doncaster has said his mother's decision to donate a kidney had "changed his life completely".
Lewis Daniels, 24, who is the grandson of the late magician Paul Daniels, was diagnosed with IgA nephropathy in 2018 after a stay in hospital.
A year later he learned he would need a transplant and his mum Joanne, 48, was the best match.
Mrs Daniels said the decision had been a "no brainer" and any parent would have done the same.
"It has changed my life completely," Lewis told BBC Radio Sheffield.
"I wouldn't be in this position if I hadn't received this kidney, if my mum hadn't donated this kidney to me."
He had been studying physiotherapy in Liverpool and was a keen sports player when he began to experience severe cramps at night.
He went for blood tests and was shocked to get a text an hour later, which said he should "go to A&E now".
Lewis said he immediately thought the worst.
"When you are told 'go now' you immediately think, because of the awareness, cancer."
Joanne Daniels was aware Lewis was having the tests, but had not initially been concerned.
"He'd always got a cold, he was getting the muscle cramps so I didn't think he was eating properly and he was sneezing a lot and was generally unwell."
Lewis would spend three days in hospital before being diagnosed with IgA nephropathy.
"It is an autoimmune condition which causes inflammation in the kidneys and the filters in the kidneys get blocked," he explained.
He was told his kidney function was just 25% of what it should have been, but it was hoped he could be stabilised with medication.
A year later he learned he would need a pre-emptive kidney transplant.
His family were tested to see if they would be a suitable match and Joanne was considered the best candidate.
"Because it was my son it was a no brainer," she said.
"Any mother or father would give their child anything they could if it meant they would stay alive."
The transplant took place in July 2019 at Sheffield Teaching Hospital.
"At the time you get on with it, you don't cry, you don't feel sorry for yourself, looking back it does stress me out," Joanne said.
Following the operation, Joanne said she had worried about her son's mental health especially during the pandemic.
"Life just stopped for him," she said.
Lewis Daniels is studying to become a personal trainer and will participate in the British Transplant Games as part of the England and Wales cricket team in Coventry in July.
Joanne said her son was now able to look forward and could start to "get on with his life properly".
