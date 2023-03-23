Sheffield electric scooter rider injured in bus crash
An electric scooter rider has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Sheffield city centre.
The man was injured in a collision in Commercial Street at about 10:45 GMT on Thursday, South Yorkshire Police said.
Officers have closed the road near the junction with Park Square roundabout as they investigate the collision, which involved a number 25 Stagecoach double-decker.
The forced urged people to avoid the area.
