Sheffield house fire: CCTV appeal after suspected arson attack
- Published
Detectives have made a CCTV appeal following a suspected arson attack at a Sheffield home.
A six-year-old girl, a woman, 47, and man, 42, remain in hospital following the fire in Wordsworth Avenue in Parson Cross, at about 21:00 GMT on Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force confirmed a 17-year-old girl, also in the property at the time, had since been discharged from hospital.
Police said they were keen to hear from witnesses and anyone with CCTV footage.
Det Insp Richard Armstrong, leading the investigation, said: "As well as witnesses, we are keen to speak to those who have CCTV footage.
"It might seem small and insignificant, but could be a key piece of information that helps piece everything together."
Mr Armstrong said he believed the fire was a "targeted incident", with no threat to the wider community.
