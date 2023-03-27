M18 near Doncaster to be closed overnight
A major Yorkshire motorway is to be closed overnight as part of a scheme to replace the central barrier.
The M18 will be shut between junctions 4 and 5 near Doncaster while National Highways installs temporary barriers to protect workers, it said.
The first closure will see the road closed southbound overnight later, with closures also happening overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A signed diversion route will be in place, National Highways said.
The installation of concrete barriers "significantly reduce the risk of vehicles crossing over from one carriageway to another", the agency said.
A temporary barrier will be installed during the closures, with traffic being diverted to use the hard shoulder.
The closures southbound are between junctions 4 and 5 on:
- 27 March from 21:00 BST until 06:00
- 28 March from 21:00 until 06:00
- 29 March from 21:00 until 06:00
The closures northbound are between junctions 4 and 5 on:
- 30 March from 21:00 until 06:00
- 31 March from 21:00 until 06:00
- 3 April from 21:00 until 06:00
