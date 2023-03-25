Barnsley: Police search for car after woman run over during theft
Police have released an image of a vehicle they are looking for after a woman was run over as she tried to stop car thieves in South Yorkshire.
The 71-year-old had returned home in St Helens Close in Thurnscoe, near Barnsley, on Wednesday evening to find two men trying to take her car.
She was struck as she attempted to stop them and remains in hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Her car was later abandoned, with the thieves leaving in a red Ford Focus.
South Yorkshire Police has appealed for anyone who may have seen the estate vehicle in the Thurnscoe area around the time of the incident, or may know of its current location.
Witnesses can pass on information using the force's 101 service or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously, officers said.
