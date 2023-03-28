Jermaine Richards: Man guilty of murdering father and attacking son
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering a father by driving over him after he was refused a lift.
Jermaine Richards, 31, of Sheffield, approached strangers David Ford and his son Ryan Ford on 3 September 2022.
The father and son were leaving Sheffield to go on a family fishing trip when Richards became violent, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
Following a 13-day trial, Richards was found guilty of murdering David Ford and assaulting Ryan Ford.
He is due to be sentenced on Friday.
Richards demanded a lift from the pair at about 05:45 BST, which was refused, before he became violent and punched Ryan, the court heard.
He fled, with David seeing Richards a second time and confronting him for the attack on his son.
Richards climbed into a member of the public's car, before getting out to continue the attack on the duo.
David's car was then stolen by Richards, who drove away, before returning and running David over.
A jury heard David suffered multiple "catastrophic injuries" from the car driving over him, South Yorkshire Police said.
Temporary Det Ch Insp Andrew Knowles described the incident as "horrific" and left a family "suffering immense grief".
"David and Ryan were frequent fishers and this was meant to be just another father-and-son day out which was halted by the actions of one man in the worst possible way," he said.
As part of the trial, Richards, of Wordsworth Drive, was found not guilty of two counts of racially aggravated public order against two police officers.
He was remanded into custody.
