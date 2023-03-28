M180 drivers face severe delays near Doncaster due to bridge repairs
Drivers are being warned to avoid a major road throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday because of lane closures.
A bridge joint on the M180 westbound needed "immediate repair" which led to drivers being delayed by up to two hours on Tuesday.
The defect is at the junction for the M18 near Thorne, Doncaster, National Highways said.
The damage was discovered on Monday. Two lanes have been closed on the three-lane carriageway.
"Work is being carried out to find the safest solution to the damaged bridge joint, but there is no estimation as to what time the repair will be carried out," National Highways said.
"Drivers in the area are strongly advised to find an alternative route and plan their journeys."
