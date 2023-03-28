Rotherham family raise funds to repatriate son's body from Australia
The family of a man from Rotherham who died in Australia are trying to raise £20,000 to bring his body home.
Father-of-two Craig Bott, 38, was killed in a car crash on the South Western Highway near Perth on 15 March.
His parents said he had been exploring the country as part of a trip to decide if he wanted to move there permanently.
Chris and Julie Oliver said an appeal set up by Craig's twin brother Glenn had raised £10,000 and they had been "amazed" by people's generosity.
Mr Oliver told BBC Radio Sheffield Craig, who had a 16-year-old daughter and six-year-old son, had left Britain in January, "to explore Australia with the possibility of going out there to make a new life for himself".
However, on 16 March at 06:30 GMT two police officers knocked on their door.
"They delivered the news that he'd been tragically killed."
Mr Oliver said "time just froze" and it was the worst thing he had experienced in his life.
Julie Oliver said they had been told he had crashed into a tree and died instantly.
"It's a mum's worst nightmare, you go to bed and you've twin boys and you get up in the morning and you've got one boy," she said.
Mrs Oliver said her son had been a "fun-loving lad".
"He wanted to go and find a better life for all of them, but mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family."
Mr Oliver said the cost of repatriation was high but they had "to fetch Craig home".
His wife said Craig's twin Glenn had set up the fundraiser to try and help cover the costs.
"He's been absolutely amazing, he's taken over really because it has devastated Chris and myself."
The family said they had already raised more than half the £20,000 needed.
"We've been amazed by people's generosity," Mrs Oliver said.
"The warmth and generosity of the people who have donated is unbelievable and we can't thank them enough," Mr Oliver added.
