New Sheffield city centre park to open to public
- Published
A new city centre play area and public space is due to open in Sheffield.
Pound's Park has been built on the site of a former fire station and named after the city's first Chief Fire Officer, Supt John Charles Pound.
Situated between Rockingham Street and Carver Street, the park includes two pyramid towers, slides, a climbing boulder and other play equipment.
Councillor Mazher Iqbal said it would be "an important asset to the city centre".
Sheffield City Council said the park had been due to open later in the year but it had brought the opening forward to allow families access during the Easter holidays.
However, it said some facilities, such as the public toilets and water play features, will not be in use immediately and the park may have to close temporarily later in the month for the work to be completed.
Mr Iqbal said: "Although there is still some work to be completed over the coming weeks, we are really keen to see Sheffield's community start to benefit from it right away."
The park forms part of the £480m Heart of the City regeneration scheme, which will include 364 new apartments, offices and a new food hall.
