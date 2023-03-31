South Yorkshire PC jailed for taking photo of teenager's breasts
- Published
A South Yorkshire Police officer who pulled down a teenager's top and photographed her breasts has been jailed for eight months.
Paul Hinchcliffe, 46, sexually assaulted the 18-year-old in a pub in Wath upon Dearne in October 2020.
The victim told Leeds Crown Court the the officer's behaviour had destroyed her trust in the police.
The married father-of-four resigned from the force after being convicted by a jury in January.
Hinchcliffe was off-duty and drinking with a group including other officers when he committed the offence in a Wetherspoons pub on 3 October.
'All trust gone'
He first took a photo of the woman and showed it to friends and made a comment about performing a sex act, the court heard.
Hinchliffe then flicked beer foam at the teenager's chest before pulling open her top, photographing her breasts in her bra, and making sex noises before sending the image to a colleague.
Later that night the woman, who lived with her parents, received WhatsApp messages from Hinchcliffe, one of which included a photo of her accompanied by several sexually explicit emojis.
In a victim impact statement, the 18-year-old said: "All my trust for the police just went.
"I used to feel safe when I saw police officers. I never think that now."
Sentencing Hinchcliffe, of Songthrush Way, Wath upon Dearne, Judge Robin Mairs told him his conduct "betrays your fellow officers who do a decent, committed job and makes women mistrustful of the police force".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.