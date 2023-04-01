Bryan Lodge: Sheffield tree-felling row councillor quits role
A councillor at the centre of the tree felling dispute in Sheffield has resigned from his role.
Bryan Lodge led the programme which saw thousands of healthy street trees cut down between 2013 and 2018 in the face of angry public protests.
Mr Lodge is stepping down as finance lead, after previously announcing he would not seek re-election next year.
The Labour politician said it would not be appropriate for him to set a budget if he was "not around to deliver it".
Mr Lodge, co-chair of the finance sub-committee, told council leader Terry Fox of the news on Friday, he said in a statement.
"We have just come out of a very difficult budget setting process, working hard to set a balanced budget for the forthcoming year," he said.
"In light of my intention to retire from the council in May 2024, I feel that this is the right time to advise that I have let councillor Terry Fox know that I feel it appropriate that I no longer take a lead on finance for the next year."
The statement made no mention of his role in the controversial project which saw about 5,600 trees being removed from Sheffield's streets.
The trees were felled as part of a £2.2bn street and pavement improvement project, sparking public anger and arrests.
Mr Lodge had offered his resignation from the council earlier this month following the publication of a damning report into the events, but the offer was refused, Mr Fox previously said.
The report into the saga, drawn up by former UN humanitarian chief Sir Mark Lowcock, found that Sheffield City Council's actions "amounted to a serious and sustained failure of strategic leadership" and said it had been "dishonest".
The council said "we reiterate out previous apologies".
