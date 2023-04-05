Rotherham crash: Motorcyclist dies after hitting traffic light
A 37-year-old motorcyclist has died after hitting a traffic light in South Yorkshire.
Police said he was riding his red Lexmoto motorbike in Rotherham along Herringthorpe Valley Road at 23:40 BST on Tuesday when the crash happened.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died a short time later, officers said.
South Yorkshire Police said it wanted to speak to the driver of a silver vehicle that was nearby at the time.
The driver may have seen the motorcyclist prior to the collision, the force said, and asked any other witnesses to come forward.
