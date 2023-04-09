Sheffield shooting: Murder probe as man found with wounds dies
- Published
A man has died after being found with "serious gunshot injuries" in the street, police have said.
South Yorkshire Police said the man, in his 20s, was found by emergency services on Callow Drive in Sheffield shortly after 01:30 BST.
The force said the man, who has not yet been formally identified, died at the scene and a post mortem examination would be carried out.
It said following his death, a murder investigation had been launched.
Det Ch Insp Phil Etheridge said the force had had a "number of specialist resources in the area since the early hours trying to piece together what happened".
"In the early stages of a murder investigation, enquiries progress at pace as we gather as much information as we can about the incident and who may be involved," he said.
"Therefore, I want to take this opportunity to urge anyone out there who might know something to come forward."
