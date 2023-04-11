Marcia Grant death: Boy, 12, appears in court charged with murder
A 12-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman, 60.
Marcia Grant died after being hit by her own car on Hemper Lane in the Greenhill area of Sheffield at about 19:10 BST on Wednesday.
The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday charged with murder and possessing a blade.
He was remanded into youth detention accommodation ahead of a provisional trial date on 14 August.
The court heard that the boy, who was wearing a brown tracksuit and flanked by four dock officers, had been remanded into custody since his first appearance at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told the court much of what was alleged to have happened had been captured on CCTV from the front door of the property on Hemper Lane.
Mr Richardson said it was "imperative" to set a definite date for trial as soon as possible due to the defendant's age.
Another hearing was set for 5 May where lawyers were expected to discuss and potentially confirm the 14 August trial date.
Addressing the boy, Mr Richardson stressed it was important for him to keep in touch with his lawyers who would help explain what was happening in court.
The boy was remanded into secure youth detention accommodation.
