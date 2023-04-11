Woman raped by two men in Barnsley town centre, police say
A woman was raped by two men in Barnsley town centre prompting a police investigation.
The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted on Stocks Lane as she walked away from Summer Lane on Sunday.
The attack happened between 23:38 BST and 23:58 South Yorkshire Police said.
"This is a very concerning incident and we have a team of officers working hard to identify the men," Acting Det Insp Dean Hamby said.
One of the men is described as black with either a shaved or bald head. The other is described as mixed race, about 5ft 8in (172cm) tall and in his late 20s.
He is said to have been wearing a white t-shirt, black gilet, dark trousers and dark shoes. The victim also recalls one of the men had a neck tattoo of a skull with either blood or fire on it, police added.
"Please check your mobile phone, CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage to establish whether they were captured on there at any point.
"We're particularly looking at between 23:00 and 00:30 at Stocks Lane and the adjoining streets," Mr Hamby added.
The woman has been supported by specialist officers, the force added.
