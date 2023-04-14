Funds raised for Sheffield Children's Hospital that saved Huddersfield girl's life
- Published
The family of a young girl who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour have raised almost £8,000 for a hospital that saved her life.
Ivy, from Huddersfield, needed urgent surgery at Sheffield Children's Hospital in September 2021 to start removing the tumour.
The removal left Ivy, now six, with a brain injury which causes behavioural problems, her father Benj said.
He said it felt like "a bomb has gone off" in their lives.
About six months before Ivy's diagnosis, her behaviour changed and she became withdrawn and tired, Benj said.
The symptoms became more regular and Ivy started vomiting, leading to her dad taking her to the doctor.
Ivy was eventually diagnosed with craniopharyngioma, which was not cancerous but required emergency surgery to remove fluid on her brain.
The family were told by doctors if they had waited any longer she could have died.
Since her three operations Ivy has had issues with her hormones and struggles to sleep, sometimes staying awake through the night.
This leads to her becoming angry and sometimes aggressive, her father said.
"I've been in true hell already," he said. "The little girl that went in [for surgery] was a different person when she came out."
Removing the tumour caused major damage to Ivy's brain which was no fault of any doctors or surgeons who operated on her, he said.
The nature of its position at the base of her brain in her skull meant the operation was complicated, and part of her skull was ultimately removed.
He said the time in and out of hospital was "like your entire world is crumbling around you and you feel like you're stepping into a nightmare".
However, the care received from staff at the hospital inspired Benj to raise money for The Children's Hospital Charity, which recently installed a £2m MRI scanner used during Ivy's treatment.
"We got the best care you could ever imagine," he said. "The best team, the best surgeons. They're not NHS staff, they're our friends and family now."
Despite the three rounds of surgery, a scan in January found the tumour had regrown, with proton beam therapy now set to take place in Manchester.
"We're fighters, we do not give in and a we're not going to give up on our little girl," he added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.