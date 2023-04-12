Doncaster: Attempted murder arrests after four teenagers stabbed
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after four teenagers were stabbed in Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police said four youths aged between 15 and 18 were reported to have been attacked by four men armed with weapons in Manor Road, Askern, at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday.
Three of the victims were treated in hospital for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
Two men, aged 38 and 31, from Doncaster, were arrested the same day.
They remained in custody on Wednesday.
Police said the alleged attackers arrived at the scene in a silver Volkswagen Golf before fleeing in the same car in the direction of Victoria Road.
