Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Council sets aside money to reopen closed airport
Doncaster Council has agreed to set aside £3.1m to pursue a compulsory purchase order for a closed airport.
Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) was wound down in November 2022 by owners Peel L&P, who cited the financial viability of the site.
At a meeting on Wednesday, funding was granted towards the legal costs of a compulsory purchase order (CPO).
However, the authority said a CPO would only be needed if all other avenues, such as sale or lease, were exhausted.
Planning restrictions have also been proposed to ensure the airport site does not lose essential infrastructure.
The council updated its plans to reopen the airport in a joint statement from Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones and Doncaster's MPs.
It said that under the South Yorkshire Airport City programme it hoped to "grow a cluster of businesses and commercial activity that complements traditional aerospace functions".
An offer to lease the site from owners Peel was also being considered, with a negotiation taking place, it added.
"This is essentially a preliminary legal document which sets out the framework for a lease so it can be agreed in principle between the parties in the course of initial negotiations," the statement said.
"City of Doncaster Council has now sent that document to Peel for consideration."
Restrictions being proposed include an Article 4 Direction, which requires planning permission for any changes to essential buildings and infrastructure.
Landing lights at the end of the runways are currently being removed and put into storage following an agreement with the council.
"We understand there are still conversations under way between interested parties in a potential purchase direct of the site from Peel," a statement added.
"So, all in all, there is still much happening and updates will be given when appropriate to do so."
