Tributes to father killed in Sheffield police chase crash as police watchdog investigates
A family has paid tribute to a "beloved father" who was killed in a crash during a police chase in Sheffield.
Daniel McBride, 40, died when his Mercedes collided with two parked cars in Retford Road, Handsworth, on Monday.
He passed a police car travelling in the opposite direction shortly before the crash, leading to a pursuit lasting about 13 seconds, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
The watchdog is investigating the circumstances of Mr McBride's death.
Mr McBride's son, Stefan, said he was "a lovable character and will be missed dearly".
He added: "It is with great sadness that we're paying tribute to the loss of a beloved father, brother, son and grandson.
"We ask that people give our family privacy at this time whilst we grieve our loss together as a family."
The IOPC launched an investigation after being notified by South Yorkshire Police on the night of the crash, which happened at about 23:00 BST near to the junction with Coalbrook Road.
The watchdog said it had gathered initial accounts of the incident from the officers involved and obtained dashcam and CCTV footage.
The force has said Mr McBride's black Mercedes was "travelling at speed" as it passed a police car before the crash.
Emily Barry, the IOPC's regional director, said: "Our thoughts are with Mr McBride's family and friends, and to all those affected by his death.
"We have been in contact with his family to explain our role, offer advice and support, and to outline the next steps of our independent investigation.
"There is a mandatory requirement for forces to refer to us incidents like this, which result in death or serious injury, and our investigation will thoroughly examine the circumstances of the police involvement, including whether appropriate policies and procedures were followed."
