Noise objections to Sheffield karaoke bar remain
- Published
Residents objecting to plans for a new karaoke bar in Sheffield have not withdrawn their concerns despite the bar agreeing to close earlier.
Wollaton Trade have applied for a licence to operate in units at The Plaza, in the West One development on Fitzwilliam Street, near West Street.
Originally they planned to open between 11:00 BST and 05:00, but after objections offered to close at 02:00.
Sheffield City Council will consider the application on 24 April.
The application would allow the venue, to be called Soho, to play live and recorded music and sell alcohol.
However, Changing Sheff, the city centre residents' association, and other residents believe the noise would disturb a substantial number of people living in West One.
