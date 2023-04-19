Pauline Caster: Rotherham woman admits murdering husband
A woman has admitted murdering her army veteran husband at their home in Rotherham .
Pauline Caster, 44, pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday to killing Kevin Caster, 43.
Mr Caster was found seriously injured at the couple's house on High Hazel Crescent, in Catcliffe, on 19 October 2021 and died a short time later.
His wife had initially denied murder but changed her plea on the second day of her trial.
Caster, now of Harmony Way, Catcliffe, will be sentenced on Thursday morning.
