Wombwell beekeeper's concern over tree removal
- Published
A beekeeper has said he was "appalled" to see trees being removed from a street in Wombwell.
Chris Mullins filmed two trees, both in blossom, being cut down in the High Street on 12 April.
"I'm just appalled because at this time of year [bees] struggle for food, and the blossom is one of their main food sources," he said.
Barnsley Council said the trees were in a "poor condition" and would be replaced with nine new trees.
Mr Mullins said about 20 to 30 workers were involved in removing them. "I couldn't believe it," he said.
"Trees aren't supposed to be chopped down in spring when birds are nesting.
"There will have been insects in those trees, there might even have been birds' nests, but there was no regard for it."
He said whoever made the decision wanted "sacking".
A spokesperson for Barnsley Council said the trees were in "poor form and condition" and in places their roots risked damaging paving.
They said three trees had been identified as needing removal as part of a plan to improve the high street.
"The programme includes pavement improvements to both sides of the high street, resurfacing of the highway, and decluttering and improvements to the street scene around the market area."
The work will also include new seating and said removing the three trees would provide space for other trees to fully develop and thrive.
"Working with local community groups, the three trees will be replaced with nine new trees which will be planted in local green spaces, during the next planting season in September," they added.