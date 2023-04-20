Pauline Caster: Wife in 'toxic' marriage jailed for husband's murder
A woman who murdered her husband could serve less than eight years in prison after a court heard he had already taken a fatal overdose before she beat him to death.
Pauline Caster, 44, killed Kevin Caster in their Rotherham home in October 2021 during a row over an alleged affair.
She was jailed for life at Sheffield Crown Court after admitting murder.
But a judge reduced her minimum term to seven years and three months due to the "extremely unusual" circumstances.
Jeremy Richardson KC, the Recorder of Sheffield, said the couple had endured a "comprehensively wretched" 22-year marriage marred by "almost daily" arguments, violence and drug abuse.
Mr Caster, 43, had taken a lethal amount of an epilepsy drug before his wife attacked him in their home on High Hazel Crescent, Catcliffe, on 19 October, the court heard.
The judge told Caster: "The particularly unusual fact of this case is that regardless of what you did to the victim he would have died in any event within a few minutes."
The couple "loved each other" but had a "volatile" and "toxic" relationship in which each abused the other's prescription drugs, the court heard in statements from their three children and Mr Caster's mother.
Lewis Caster, one of the couple's sons, told the court his father could be angry and unpredictable after taking drugs. He said he feared his father, who had served in the army and had post-traumatic stress disorder, would one day kill his wife.
'Exceptional case'
On the day of the murder, neighbours reported hearing Caster telling her husband to "go back to" another woman and seeing her stamping on him on the floor.
CCTV footage showed her punching and stamping on Mr Caster in a "determined and sustained" attack which lasted for 20 minutes, the court heard.
Caster did not seek help for her husband for an hour and 40 minutes before running out of the house shouting "help, my husband is dead," prosecutor Imran Shafi said.
Paramedics who attended found Mr Caster lying on the floor surrounded by small white pills.
Judge Richardson said: "I cannot emphasise enough how exceptional and unusual this case is."
He said Caster had endured a "violent and baleful" upbringing and abusive relationships before her "wretched marriage".
Praising Caster's "courage" in pleading guilty to murder on the third day of her trial, the judge reduced her minimum term from a starting point of 15 years.
