London Marathon: South Yorkshire firefighter in record-breaking run
A firefighter has set a world record for running the London Marathon in full uniform while using an air tank.
Mark Peart, from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, tackled the 26.2 mile (42.1km) course in 4:42:05.
Breathing using the tank strapped to his back, he had to have his tank changed every two miles.
"It was fine up until 16 miles when it suddenly became very heavy and uncomfortable. I won't be rushing back to break it," he said.
The firefighter, who is based at Dearne Fire Station, also set the half-marathon world record in 2:16:26.
As it was a new record, Guinness said the 35-year-old had to complete the full marathon faster than seven hours in order to set it.
"The kit that we wear is incredible, but it's not ideal for running a marathon," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.
"It went really well actually. We got the record, managed to get the half and full record, and raised lots of money, an amazing team effort."
Mr Peart was supported by 13 friends and colleagues on the route on Sunday, who helped change his self-contained breathing apparatus
To claim the record he was only allowed to remove his mask to change tanks or take a drink and had to run at a consistent pace so he did not run out of air too quickly.
He raised more than £4,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity, which helps firefighters and their families.
"[The job] can be very traumatic at times and that's where the charity comes in. We're incredibly lucky to have something like that that's available for us.," he said.
The time and record is set to be verified by Guinness before becoming official.
