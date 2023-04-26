Sheffield: Fundraiser football match for son of ex-Owl Tommy Spurr
- Published
A football match is taking place next month to fundraise for the four-year-old son of a former Sheffield Wednesday player who is recovering from cancer.
Former players will take part in the game between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United on 14 May.
Tommy Spurr's son Rio had months of chemotherapy and surgery to remove three tumours.
Doctors have warned the family Rio is likely to relapse, in which event they will seek treatment abroad.
Mr Spurr, 35, who began his playing career with The Owls when he joined the club's academy aged eight, told the BBC: "The support from everyone has been staggering. We can't thank people enough for what they're doing."
Aged three, Rio was diagnosed with a stage-four Wilms' tumour in his right kidney in April 2022.
In June, he underwent a four-hour operation to remove the kidney, and the primary cancer. However, tests showed tumours had developed in both lungs.
Doctors said Rio's cancer was anaplastic, meaning it was more resistant to chemotherapy and more likely to return.
Rio was treated with 10 days of radiotherapy followed by nine months of chemotherapy at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and The Christie, also in Manchester.
Mr Spurr, who has another son, Rudy, 2, with wife Chloe, said: "Our children are our absolute world. To not know if Rio will live through it is the most horrifying feeling."
On Monday, the family, who live in Blackburn, were told Rio's latest scans showed no evidence of cancer. However, doctors have told them to prepare for the fact that the tumours may return.
Mr Spurr, who also had spells for Blackburn, Preston and Doncaster during his playing career, said: "We are obviously relieved and overjoyed. But the future is still very scary for our family.
"Hopefully the money will not be needed. But if the tumours do return, his survival chances will be about 10% given the treatment options here.
"As parents, we can't take that risk. We need to be able to take Rio wherever in the world that can treat him."
Mr Spurr will be part of a Sheffield Wednesday line up that also includes former England midfielder Carlton Palmer.
Managing the side will be Ron Atkinson, while Neil Warnock will lead a Sheffield United side featuring Dean Windass.
Mr Spurr, along with his family and friends have also completed other fundraisers, including the national Three Peaks Challenge, involving ascents of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon.
He added: "Throughout it all, Rio has kept on singing and dancing. If he can keep smiling then so can we."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.