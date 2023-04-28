James Andrews: Man admits killing parents at Totley home
- Published
A man has admitted killing his parents at their home in Sheffield.
James Andrews, 51, pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to the manslaughter of Mary and Bryan Andrews by reason of diminished responsibility after denying their murder.
The couple, aged 76 and 79, were found fatally injured at their house in Terrey Road, Totley, on 27 November.
Andrews, of Reney Avenue, Greenhill, will be sentenced on 15 June after prosecutors accepted his guilty pleas.
The 15-minute-long hearing heard the defendant is currently being held at Rampton high security hospital, in Nottinghamshire.
Mr Andrews, who was a retired builder, and Mrs Andrews died due to stab wounds, police said.
They had lived in the detached house for many years, with neighbours at the time describing them as pillars of the community who would do anything for anyone.
No details of the incident were outlined in the hearing on Friday.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.